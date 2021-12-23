As the worst homicide year for the city of Philadelphia draws to a close, city officials say they are working hard to prevent a repeat in 2022.

Mayor Jim Kenney said it wasn’t an easy year when it comes to the violence that has swept through the city.

“The $155 million expenditure is less than a year in … and we will continue to plug away at it, and try again with other types of opportunities, [including] our lawsuit against the commonwealth, so we can get some common-sense gun laws and control moving forward. … I’m hoping that ’22 will be a better year than ’21.”

Senior Director of the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice Erica Atwood said they are dealing with COVID as they try to do work on the streets.

“We have expanded opportunities for vulnerable youth by opening two new community evening resource centers, expanding intensive prevention services, and connecting youth in the community service and restitution program with positive community youth mentors through our next generation task force.”