It’s been nearly 50 years since the original Imani Peace Pact helped transform Philadelphia neighborhoods. The truce, brokered in 1974 by the community organization and youth shelter, House of Umoja, effectively created a ceasefire agreement between 30 street gangs in the city. Gun violence dropped dramatically over the next few years.

With Philadelphia on pace to have more than 500 people murdered in 2021, Queen Mother Falaka Fattah, who is named after continental African tradition, said it’s time for a new treaty.

On Sunday, nearly a dozen community members gathered outside the House of Umoja, located at 5625 West Master Street, as Fattah once again called for a ceasefire. Some former gang members who were at the original meeting attended once again. Attendees wore green ribbons to symbolize “youth” and “the land.”

“We are coming to a critical mass, where you hear from … different layers of the community, that they’re hurting, they’re in pain, and they want this to stop,” Fattah said on her recent decision to reignite the original crusade she launched with her late husband, David Fattah.

Local leaders and community organizers in collaboration with the House of Umoja have created Partners in Peace, a self-described coalition for “peace and Black life.” It is a partnership between the House of Umoja and Philly Peace Park.

The coalition revealed a multi-tiered plan to broker peace in warring communities by going door-to-door and having conversations with residents in neighborhoods prone to violence. The first series of conversations begins this week, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.