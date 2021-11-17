Protecting witnesses by moving them

Bingham’s experience is not singular. While firebombings are unusual in Philadelphia, the city has a history of suspected criminals terrorizing family members and friends because someone in their circle has cooperated with law enforcement or prosecutors as part of a criminal investigation or court case.

In response, City Council is now considering a budget measure that includes a proposal to create a program that would give these people the option to relocate. If approved, the initiative would start with $500,000, with the potential for more to be added during the city’s next budget cycle.

“This type of thing is another level of violence in this city that needs to be addressed and needs to be stopped so that it does not become something where it is very common,” said Councilmember David Oh, who pushed for the funding after meeting with nearly a dozen mothers. He said one of them told him she was beaten up and shot at multiple times because her son cooperated with homicide prosecutors.

The logistics of this new program, which comes amid what may be Philadelphia’s deadliest year, have yet to be hashed out. Oh said he envisions the funding being separate from the money witnesses can currently apply for if, for example, they’ve been subpoenaed to testify in a criminal case, and want to move — temporarily or permanently — so they can feel safe taking the stand.

And he wants to make sure the money is well-spent.

“I think we want to be very careful and make sure what we’re doing is saving lives — that we are really dealing with people who are being targeted and that it is really absolutely necessary that they be relocated,” said Oh.

The state offers funding for witness relocation through the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. The $1.2 million program, part of the state budget, requires local law enforcement or the relevant district attorney’s office to essentially apply for funding on behalf of a witness.

In Philadelphia, the district attorney’s office has the option of using its own funding to help offset relocation costs if the AG rejects a referral.

Residents can also apply for up to $1,000 through the state’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program, which also provides money for funeral costs, grief counseling, and child care.

Under the program, funding for relocation is only distributed after the move, meaning participants have to front first and last month’s rent before being reimbursed.