Krasner said the city’s cash bail system is partly to blame for the rise in violence, because people being held for minor offences can’t afford to pay, while more dangerous defendants can be released on a few thousand dollars bond. He wants to change Philadelphia’s system to be more like the one in Washington D.C. where about two-thirds of defendants are released with terms that include drug testing, stay-away orders, or weekly phone or in-person reporting. About 10% get tighter monitoring, such as GPS ankle bracelets and home confinement.

“We stand in solidarity to say ‘enough is enough,’” Krasner said. “We have and will continue to use all of our resources to hold shooters and drivers of gun violence accountable.”

The facility is designed to put service providers closer to where the violence is happening so they can react quickly when it strikes, and hopefully prevent retaliation. Rev. Myra Maxwell is director of the DA’s CARES unit, which stands for Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement for Survivors of Homicides.

“Being in the community allows us to go out to the site, to the scene to support the families in an earlier way than we have in the past, because generally it would take time, we would have to deploy someone,” she said. “Well, we are already here in the community, able to deploy much sooner, and able to talk to more of the community members as well as the family members who are involved.”

She added the facility is not meant only to react to specific incidents.

“We also realize there is a need for a continuum of services,” she said. “Once we reach out to the family member, then we are able to provide the supportive services.”