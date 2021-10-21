Philly P.D. selected for Justice Dept.’s National Public Safety Partnership

The Philadelphia Police Department has been selected to participate in the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership, city officials announced Wednesday.

As part of the partnership, the police department will receive intensive training and technical assistance from DOJ in the areas of gun violence prevention, criminal justice collaboration, community engagement, federal partnerships, and more, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference.

“What this does is allow us to not only benchmark against other agencies of comparable size with comparable issues, but it also allows peer-to-peer engagement and allows for visits, exchanges, and allows us to hone in on some key areas that we know we need to strengthen,” Outlaw said.

“I’m hoping that we get some pretty strong technical assistance in the areas of streamlining forensics and evidence and using our evidence as intelligence to inform and help bring cases,” she said, “as opposed to … back in the day when our labs were solely used to prepare folks for court.”