Police identify innocent 65-year-old man fatally shot near Philadelphia’s Lincoln High School

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have identified an innocent man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon near a high school in the city’s Mayfair section.

According to police, the call came in around 3 p.m. for a shooting near the intersection of Rowland and Ryan avenues, which is just outside Lincoln High School.

Jeffrey Carter, 65, was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet and a 16-year-old student from the nearby high school was shot in the back of the head as he ran away, police said.

Carter, who was driving by the scene, crashed his SUV off the road and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The 16-year-old was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives say two plainclothes officers were in an unmarked cruiser as the gunfire erupted and witnessed the incident unfold. The officers say there was a group of teens outside of a pizza shop when a 21-year-old gunman showed up and opened fire.

“An altercation now turns into a shooting, which now turns into a homicide because of something that could have been handled in a different way,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.