The Philadelphia district attorney race: DA Larry Krasner and Charles Peruto

Air Date: October 26, 2021 10:00 am
(photo credit via Larry Krasner / Charles Peruto)

(photo credit via Larry Krasner / Charles Peruto)

District Attorney LARRY KRASNER is running for a second term as Philadelphia’s top prosecutor. He’s being challenged by criminal defense attorney CHARLES PERUTO in the upcoming November 2nd election. Krasner has touted his record of progressive policies on criminal justice and police reform, but his challenger has pointed to the soaring rates of gun violence and homicides in the city, arguing Krasner is too soft on crime. This hour, we start off talking with incumbent District Attorney Krasner about his record and the issues he’ll tackle if elected for another term. Then, challenger Charles Peruto joins us to share why he’s running for DA, his policy plans if elected and their potential impact on criminal justice in Philadelphia.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate