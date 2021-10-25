The Philadelphia district attorney race: DA Larry Krasner and Charles Peruto

District Attorney LARRY KRASNER is running for a second term as Philadelphia’s top prosecutor. He’s being challenged by criminal defense attorney CHARLES PERUTO in the upcoming November 2nd election. Krasner has touted his record of progressive policies on criminal justice and police reform, but his challenger has pointed to the soaring rates of gun violence and homicides in the city, arguing Krasner is too soft on crime. This hour, we start off talking with incumbent District Attorney Krasner about his record and the issues he’ll tackle if elected for another term. Then, challenger Charles Peruto joins us to share why he’s running for DA, his policy plans if elected and their potential impact on criminal justice in Philadelphia.