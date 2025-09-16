Philly Democrats plan community meetings just in case the Trump administration orders National Guard into the city
Three town hall-style meetings called “Be the Light, Bring the Light” are planned to rally in opposition to federal intervention in Philadelphia.
Three town halls will be held this week to discuss the possibility of the National Guard being called into action in Philadelphia.
Last month, President Donald Trump started using National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. after declaring an emergency that allowed the White House to take control of the police force in the capital. On Friday, Trump announced plans to send troops to Memphis, Tennessee in a similar effort to fight crime.
While no specific plans have been announced for such action in Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner hopes to give residents in the city a say about whether or not the National Guard or a major influx of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers should come here.
Krasner and city Democrats are planning a trio of town hall-style meetings called “Be the Light, Bring the Light” to discuss the issue.
“You who have done so much to get us to this point where we are a safer city, where we are a freer city, where we are a city that deeply cares about its democracy and doesn’t want its vote erased. We need to lift you up and let you lead this,” Krasner said Tuesday morning. “That is exactly the intent of these town halls.”
As he has touted throughout much of the year, Krasner again pointed to the significant drop in crime, especially incidents of violence, in the city over the past year. He said Philadelphia is on the path to an all-time low crime rate, if the trends continue.
“Philadelphia is not his battlefield,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. “Troops in neighborhoods don’t make us safe. Occupation doesn’t make us safe. Fear does not make us safe.”
Gauthier said she believes Philadelphia residents do not want a military presence and hopes the town halls will send that message loud and clear.
“Real safety comes from trust, from neighbors looking out for each other, from officers who serve, not intimidate,” she said.
Councilmember Kendra Brooks said she plans to host training sessions for people to become active bystanders during ICE raids or National Guard deployment.
“Crime is down, both here in Philadelphia and in Chicago,” Brooks said. “When he claims that immigrants are destroying our communities, we will be ready to tell the truth that immigrants are essential members of our community. They make our community stronger. And when he evokes stereotypes about Black and brown people, we call out his racism and highlight the strength and resilience of our communities.”
The first town hall is tonight, at the Salt and Light Church, at 5736 Chester Ave. The second event is Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, which is at 25 W. Johnson St. The third one will be Thursday, at the historic Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, at 419 S. 6th St. All are free and open to the public.
