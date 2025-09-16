From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Three town halls will be held this week to discuss the possibility of the National Guard being called into action in Philadelphia.

Last month, President Donald Trump started using National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. after declaring an emergency that allowed the White House to take control of the police force in the capital. On Friday, Trump announced plans to send troops to Memphis, Tennessee in a similar effort to fight crime.

While no specific plans have been announced for such action in Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner hopes to give residents in the city a say about whether or not the National Guard or a major influx of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers should come here.

Krasner and city Democrats are planning a trio of town hall-style meetings called “Be the Light, Bring the Light” to discuss the issue.

“You who have done so much to get us to this point where we are a safer city, where we are a freer city, where we are a city that deeply cares about its democracy and doesn’t want its vote erased. We need to lift you up and let you lead this,” Krasner said Tuesday morning. “That is exactly the intent of these town halls.”