Politics of policing: Trump deploys National Guard to 'blue' cities

President Donald Trump’s efforts to combat violent crime have included dispatching federal troops and law enforcement to Washington, D.C and Los Angeles, with promises to send federal agents to other Democratic-led cities, including Chicago.

The strategy has faced legal obstacles and mixed public opinion. Data shows a decline in violent crime nationwide, and Tuesday, a federal judge declared the June deployment of federal agents to L.A. unlawful.

Supporters of President Trump point to the fact that crime in D.C. has decreased since troops arrived in August compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

All of this raises questions about how the response from both parties could influence the upcoming election. Will President Trump’s tough-on-crime approach bolster his support among Republicans, or will voters see it as an authoritarian overreach? Can Democrats find an effective middle ground that shows they are serious about public safety without alienating the more progressive wing of the party? Could Philadelphia next find itself enmeshed in this debate?

Guests:

Adam C. Erickson – founder and principal of Princeton Strategies

Wally Zimolong – Republican trial lawyer at Zimolong LLC