From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nearly three dozen Philadelphia judges were sworn in alongside District Attorney Larry Krasner and Controller Christy Brady during inauguration ceremonies Monday morning at the Kimmel Center’s Marian Anderson Hall.

“Sometimes people do bad things, but that does not mean that if the circumstances around them change, they will keep doing those bad things,” Krasner said as he kicked off the start of his third term in office.

Krasner said that there is “common faith as elected officials in Council, in the mayor’s office, in my office, that prevention is absolutely crucial. That modern enforcement, using modern tactics, forensics, are absolutely crucial to get us where we are.”

Philadelphia ended 2025 with 222 homicides, the city’s lowest number of killings in six decades. That’s fewer than the most recent low of 246 in 2013. The count hasn’t been so low since 1966, when there were 178 homicides.

Shooting incidents, assaults, retail thefts and most other serious crimes were down as well compared to 2024.

Krasner talked about the city’s efforts to invest in social programs to keep people from turning to violence while also using high-tech forensics to find people and convict them of crimes.