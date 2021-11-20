Afghan refugee to run in Philly Marathon event a week after landing in city

Danish is one of the estimated 800 Afghan evacuees expected to resettle in Philadelphia as a result of the U.S. troop withdrawal and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The Nationalities Service Center will place around 500 including Danish’s family, according to Adi Altman, manager of Welcome and Community Supports for NSC.

At least 27,588 Afghan evacuees have already filtered through Philadelphia International Airport, according to city officials. From there, they headed to military bases around the country for processing. While this group includes a mixture of U.S.citizens, green card holders, and allies of the American military, the majority are Afghan natives fleeing life under Taliban rule.

Danish’s story is one of constant motion and displacement.

He grew up in the Ghazni Province, southwest of Kabul.

“We had no education there,” he said. When the Taliban first came to power, his family fled to Pakistan, where he was able to attend a school for refugees.

In 2008, he returned to Afghanistan. At that point, the U.S.-backed government was in control. He got scholarships to study business in India, completing his MBA in 2016. Then, he returned once more to Afghanistan for work.

Before the U.S. withdrawal, Danish said he worked for Janus Global, defusing mines and improvised explosive devices, before a turn as a translator for a U.S. security contractor. Danish’s wife worked for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In his spare time, he organized a hiking club, going into the mountains of West Kabul every Friday.

And, he ran. In 2018, Danish placed second in a half-marathon in Kabul, though he downplayed the accomplishment saying, “it wasn’t a very important” marathon.

When the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August of this year, everything changed. “We got panicked,” said Danish.

The work he and his wife did, as collaborators with the United States government, put them at risk to be targeted for retribution. Through Danish’s wife, the family had been trying to apply for a special immigrant visa to come to the United States since 2017, but that process had a large backlog when the United States withdrew, with many allies languishing in limbo.

The family managed to flee Kaubl, and was taken to Qatar, one of several international satellite sites the U.S. military took Afghan evacuees. Then, they were sent to Camp Atterbury, a military base in Indiana, for processing. Danish’s wife gave birth to their second daughter while there.

At the base, Danish also started running again.