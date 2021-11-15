Members of Imam Ali Masjid in Pennsauken teamed up with the Philadelphia-based organization AOPxSOLA on Sunday for the groups’ second donation drive for Afghan evacuees living at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst.

During this drive, the groups were focused on helping the more than 10,000 Afghan evacuees living at Fort Dix get ready for the colder months. They asked people to donate winter clothing for people of all ages, as well as hygiene supplies, phone chargers, school supplies, and items for the expected newborns of about 300 pregnant women who are living on the military base, according to AOPxSOLA.

Farwa Ahmadi is the director of AOPxSOLA, which was recently formed to represent the Afghan community in Philadelphia, and said many of the donations came from the city.

“We brought four cars of donations here, so this is a joint effort between the Masjid and Philly,” she said.