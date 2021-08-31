Hundreds of Afghan evacuees stream through Philadelphia airport

Evacuees from Afghanistan are still arriving in the U.S. via Philadelphia International Airport.

Close to 900 people arrived over the weekend, including 505 on Saturday and 378 on Sunday, and several hundred more are expected throughout Monday, the city said.

The process is primarily being handled on the federal level, and Philly officials stress, the situation is still fluid. But as these Afghans stream through the city’s airport, the officials say one thing is certain: they need translators to make sure things go smoothly.