Philadelphia International Airport to receive evacuees from Afghanistan

Refugees have already started resettling in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area.

An Afghan family of eight came to Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon: two parents and six small children. They’re one of the hundreds of families who will make it to the region.

“Usually, the process we find out two weeks before. In recent cases, we’ve had 24 to 48 hours notice,” said Gretchen Shanfeld, the senior director at Nationalities Service Center in Philadelphia. The organization is one of the many helping evacuees get settled to life on American soil.

“We stand ready to provide medical assistance, housing, and connection to our diverse community of immigrant service providers who can assist with an array of social services,” said a spokeswoman for the City of Philadelphia.

The news comes as 13 US service members and 60 Afghans were killed in an attack at the Kabul airport.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

The U.S. general overseeing the evacuation said the attacks would not stop the United States from evacuating Americans and others, and flights out were continuing. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said there was a large amount of security at the airport, and alternate routes were being used to get evacuees in. About 5,000 people were awaiting flights on the airfield, McKenzie said.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.