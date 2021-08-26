New Jersey receiving Afghan refugees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

New Jersey is receiving refugees from Afghanistan through Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst — and the goal is to resettle them as soon as possible.

“Local resettlement agencies, and other nongovernmental organizations working with refugees and immigrants, will be best placed to harness this goodwill as people make it through their initial processing and begin their new lives in America,” a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has touched off a perilous domino effect. The Taliban quickly took control earlier this month as the Afghan government collapsed. Though the U.S government and the Taliban have maintained a working relationship amid the “tenuous” situation, the Taliban is holding firm on the Aug. 31 deadline of complete U.S. withdrawal. As the Taliban continues its takeover of the country, the airport in Kabul has become inundated with refugees.