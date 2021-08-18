In Pennsylvania, anguish and a scramble to help Afghans fleeing the Taliban

Rezwan Natiq hasn’t been sleeping. Nighttime in Northeast Philadelphia, where the Afghan refugee lives, is morning in Kabul, where his loved ones are.

Since the Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15, “I am awake most of the night contacting my family and friends, and asking about their health, giving them a little bit of hope,” he said.

But he has trouble mustering any for himself. “I am broken and disappointed,” said Natiq.

Local Afghan immigrants describe anguish over the situation in their home country, as the Taliban has rapidly taken control after 20 years of U.S. occupation. As the situation unfolds, area refugee resettlement groups are gearing up to support the people who are able to flee.

Natiq is one of at least 910 refugees from Afghanistan resettled in Pennsylvania between 2009 and 2019, mostly in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg/Lancaster, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.