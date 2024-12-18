According to the United Nations, more than 45,000 people have been killed in Israel’s response following the October 7th Hamas attack, including 14,500 children. According to reports, tens of thousands more are missing or have died as a result of the attacks— starvation being one of the most prevalent causes.

Cook says that meeting Abbas has literally helped bring home the gravity of the situation in Gaza.

“People get very numb to all of those numbers very, very quickly and it’s hard to conceptualize what 40,000 or 400,000 dead looks like,” he said. “Having a face of someone who has been through it, who has lived through that and is continuing to live through that, can put it in perspective and help people understand the true scale of this.”

Shriners has partnered with PCRF and other organizations, providing treatment to hundreds of children who have lost limbs or eyes or suffered severe burns in international conflicts. Many such young victims have received prosthetics. As recently as September, the hospital treated another Palestinian youth who lost a leg in the war.

Raghed Ahmed, a volunteer with PCRF who organized the welcome party, said that the organization’s success in helping Abbas is providing a bright spot in an otherwise depressing time.

“I think I feel just as any other person with a heart and soul would feel watching the humanitarian crisis unfold with Gaza,” she said. “Of course it does impact me more directly because I’m Palestinian, because I have family in Palestine and I’ve been able to build a deep connection with my land and the people that belong there — but I’m very happy to be able to take the emotions that I feel right now and really put that into the work that PCRF and other organizations are doing to help save and to treat children like her.”

She said she is confident that Abbas will receive “the best possible care” at Shriners.