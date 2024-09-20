This Philly Fringe ‘Othello’ is reimagined for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Zaina Yasmin Dana, a Palestinian theater artist living and working in Philadelphia, has been keenly watching pro-Palestinian street action protesting the Israeli invasion of Gaza and wondering why none of that energy has appeared on Philadelphia stages.

Unlike the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which prompted quick responses by theater artists, particularly at the Wilma Theatre, the war in Gaza did not seem to generate a similar reaction.

“We can’t just ignore that people for the past year have been seeing this all over the news,” said Dana. “We know it, and for some reason, we don’t want to talk about it on stage.”

Dana is now talking about it on stage. “Othello (vs. the Military Industrial Complex),” opening this weekend at the Icebox as part of the Fringe Festival, is her adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic.

She reimagines the tragic figure — a Black Moor leading the Venetian army who is tricked into killing his Italian wife — as a Palestinian man who joins the Israeli army, rises to the rank of general, then manipulated into killing his American-Israeli wife.

More than an interesting thought experiment, Dana says “Othello” is a necessary vessel for processing the last year.

“I can’t even begin to comprehend thinking about the immense amount of violence that we’re seeing. I mean, everyone on their phones for the past year has been seeing on Instagram the most graphic, violent images coming out of Gaza,” she said. “We haven’t had a way in Philadelphia theater to come together and begin to process what we’re seeing.”

The world of “Othello” Dana created onstage is a deeply militarized one. The title character is surrounded by young Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers, some of whom recite lines taken verbatim from interviews Dana conducted with real Israeli soldiers. The character Desdemona returns to Israel from studying in the United States and seeks employment in the IDF.

The play revolves around IDF soldiers dancing at techno clubs and raves. The parties serve the plot: The highly stimulating nightclub environments, sometimes drug-fueled and hyper-sexualized, allow Othello’s nemesis Iago to seed falsehoods in his mind, leading to his tragic conclusion.