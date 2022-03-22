Wilma Theater presents a contemporary Ukrainian play about war

On Thursday, March 31, the Wilma Theater will present a free staged reading of the 2017 Ukrainian play, “Bad Roads,” a story set in 2014 as Russia invaded Ukraine to seize the Crimean peninsula.

The Lviv-based playwright Natal’ya Vorozhbit created a central character named after herself, who is a civilian writer navigating the front lines of that invasion.

“It’s about the place and it’s about the people there, and it’s about how quickly people turn into beasts because of the circumstances of the war,” said Yury Urnov, the co-artistic director of the Wilma. “This metamorphosis idea, how easily the beast grows out of the human, is the center of this play, together with a very clear and beautiful juxtaposition of the war environment.”

Urnov said the Wilma is part of an informal network of theaters around the world that are collectively responding to the current war in Ukraine by staging contemporary Ukrainian plays. “Bad Roads” was originally commissioned by the Royal Court Theatre in London, which gave it its premiere in 2017.

Later, Vorozhbit directed “Bad Roads” as a feature film, which became one of Ukraine’s official submissions to the Academy Awards in 2021 for Best Foreign Film. The Academy ultimately did not nominate it. Vorozhbit is still in Ukraine amid the fighting.