Many people who have watched the Russian invasion of Ukraine from afar have wondered how they can help those fleeing for safety.

For Michael Balaban and Gail Norry, the answer to the question of ‘what can we do,’ was simple.

The two leaders of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia will travel this weekend to Poland’s border with Ukraine to assist with the refugee effort there.

Balaban, the federation’s president and CEO, and Norry, co-chair of its board of directors, are traveling with a small delegation from the Jewish Federations of North America. The group will be in the region for about 48 hours, spending time meeting refugees and humanitarian aid workers.