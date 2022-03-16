Philly historic sites to donate Saturday proceeds to help children in Ukraine

Some of Philadelphia’s most historic institutions are joining together this weekend in a show of solidarity for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The African American Museum, Constitution Center, Betsy Ross House, Carpenters’ Hall, Independence Visitor’s Center, and Museum of The American Revolution will donate 100% of Saturday’s admission proceeds to UNICEF, which is providing aid to refugee children who have fled Ukraine.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, who put the group together, said the donations could reach $100,000, but that the show of support is more important.

“The American people have to send a message loud and clear that we value democracy here and abroad, and we will do everything we can to protect it,” Rendell said. He added that the U.S. should be a leader in helping rebuild Ukraine after the war is over.