Members of Philadelphia’s police and fire departments gathered outside the Betsy Ross House in Old City to honor the victims killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Today marks the 24th anniversary of those attacks.

Bagpipers marched on Arch Street as part of the solemn ceremony of remembrance.

“We think of the men and women inside of the towers and at the Pentagon who refused to leave until their co-workers were safe. We think about the passengers on Flight 93 who sacrificed everything to prevent further tragedy,” said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. “They remind us that heroism comes in many forms, uniformed or not.”

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Michael York was a young officer finishing his initial commitment when the tragedy occurred. “On 9/11, that reinstilled the drive to serve the Navy for a future that is nearing 30 years,” he said.