Betsy Ross raises the Eagles flag ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Betsy Ross impersonator Carol Spacht traded in her usual red, white, and blue for Eagles green as she raised the Eagles flag to kick off Super Bowl week.

The flag raising event was held at the Betsy Ross House Courtyard in Old City this morning at 10 a.m. and was supported by the Betsy Ross House as well as local Old City businesses.

A tradition that began in 2018, and helped gift the city its first Lombardi Trophy, has made a comeback as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl LVII.

“This is the season of the year when we love to be able to see our Eagles triumph,” Spacht said. “And so this is the season of the year when I become an Eagles loyalist and proud of it too,”