Betsy Ross raises the Eagles flag ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Betsy Ross impersonator Carol Spacht traded in her usual red, white, and blue for Eagles green as she raised the Eagles flag to kick off Super Bowl week.
The flag raising event was held at the Betsy Ross House Courtyard in Old City this morning at 10 a.m. and was supported by the Betsy Ross House as well as local Old City businesses.
A tradition that began in 2018, and helped gift the city its first Lombardi Trophy, has made a comeback as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl LVII.
“This is the season of the year when we love to be able to see our Eagles triumph,” Spacht said. “And so this is the season of the year when I become an Eagles loyalist and proud of it too,”
Dressed in all green, Spacht described herself as the Eagles’ good luck charm. She knew that after the outcome of the Super Bowl LII, when Philadelphia defeated the New England Patriots 41-33, she had to do it again. Spacht fired up the crowd by saying that the Kansas City Chiefs will suffer the same fate.
“There will be a conflict, just as there was five years ago, when there was a conflict against Boston and Philadelphia,” Spacht said to the crowd. “This time, there will be a conflict of football against Philadelphia and Kansas … where is Kansas?”
Afterward, Spacht led the crowd in the “The Eagles’ Victory Song” as the Eagles flag replaced the 13-star flag of the United States that usually flies on the pole.
Betsy Ross was joined by Old City restaurants that showed off their team spirit with Eagles-themed meals, drinks, and specials.
Khyber Pass, a New-Orleans inspired bar located at 56 S. 2nd St. in Old City, will offer a variety of specials for the big day.
“We’ll be adding a projector screen to the dining room, for people to be able to watch the game with us,” said Nic Macri, the executive chef of Khyber Pass. “We’re also offering Muffaletta Party Pack which could feed as like an entrée for six to eight or as like snacks for 10 to 12.”
Other restaurants in Old City such as SquareBurger and FreeBryd Chicken are participating in special offers for Super Bowl Sunday.
The Betsy Ross House is offering $1 off museum admissions and 20% off of one item in the museum shop for the whole week for patrons wearing Eagles gear.
Spacht explained triumphantly, “I’m quite sure that when it comes to Kansas, we’re going to bend the reed, and we will discover — they will discover that this is a Philly thing!”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.