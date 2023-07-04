He hopes the annual events will help raise awareness for the original vision behind the trial.

“As it is, it’s probably 60 percent on roads, 40 percent on trails. And their ultimate goal when they started [the trail] was to have it 100 percent off-road, either stone dust or asphalt. So the concept will maybe take our lifetimes to continue to make it safer and get it off-road,” White said. “Obviously, your safety goes down if the people zipping by you are all doing 60 miles an hour.”

This year’s route included stops at multiple 9/11 memorial historical sites throughout the commonwealth, as well as historical sites like Gettysburg Battlefield.

Along the way, the peloton was joined by members of several local cycling clubs who guided the group through less-frequented roadways and trails to ensure safe passage.

“We were coming out of New Hope yesterday and we were on 202. It’s got a reasonably good shoulder, a reasonably good condition road, but it’s extremely busy,” White said. “They took us on all these cute little back roads that totally avoided 202. And when we got to Doylestown, we stopped at the 9/11 memorial there. Then they took us to another small town that had another 9/11 memorial. Yesterday we found two new ones and they’ll be incorporated into the bike tour for next year. “

Catherine Hunt joined her fellow members of the Montgomery County-based Suburban Cycling Unlimited in Doylestown for the final 52-mile leg of the trek to Independence Hall.

“Remembering 9/11, it’s just really close to my heart,” Hunt said. “I remember where I was that day and for people to get out and bike and be well and be out in nature and remember how important it is that we are free. And for the Fourth of July at Independence Mall, the Liberty Bell. I mean, let freedom ring.”