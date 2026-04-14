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The Delaware Department of Correction defended its decision to shutter a Wilmington work-release program to a state Senate committee Tuesday.

The state closed the Plummer Community Corrections Center last month. Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said only three people remain, with the remaining transferred to the Community Corrections Treatment Center in Smyrna.

Taylor told Senate Corrections and Public Safety Committee members that the work-release program for lower-level offenders has not been reduced or eliminated since the closure. She said that transportation is being provided for Smyrna prisoners who need it to get to work, go on job interviews and attend treatment appointments across New Castle and Kent counties.

Rachelle Wilson said her son Justin was originally ecstatic to be in the work-release program in Smyrna, but the strict rules and humiliating policies are hindering those housed there from working.

“When systems block employment, [it] undermines dignity and violates civil rights … and creates or supports [the] implementation of barriers instead of pathways, it is not rehabilitating. [The system] is unconstitutionally failing,” Wilson said.

Taylor said the Plummer facility was no longer needed, mostly because fewer people are being locked up. Some people who would previously be participating in work-release programs could be monitored electronically or finish their sentence through home confinement.

“The cost comparison is significant,” Taylor said. “Approximately $2.85 per day for home confinement, versus $340 per day at the Plummer Center.”