Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, kicked off a two-day visit to Philadelphia Wednesday at the Benjamin Rush Garden in Independence National Historic Park to celebrate the Bicentennial Bell.

The prince, the youngest sibling of King Charles III, laid a bouquet of purple flowers at the base of a plaque in the garden that honors his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The bell was gifted to the United States from Great Britain and Queen Elizabeth during her July 1976 visit marking the American Bicentennial. The occasion was the first time a sitting monarch visited Philadelphia, and the gift was meant to represent fellowship between the two nations.

“It is a reminder of what unites, and what unites is far more important than what divides. And it is in many different ways — it is those cultural links, it is those educational links, it is those economic links, it is the security links, it’s those business links. There are so many things that unite our two peoples and nations,” Prince Edward said during the dedication.