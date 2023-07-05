Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July with enthusiasm. Thousands flocked to the birthplace of America on July 4, 2023 to learn about Revolutionary War history and to cheer on the diverse organizations that march in the city’s annual parade. Before the big concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Center City was a sea of red, white and blue, from the National Constitution Center to City Hall.
