Photos: Parade performers, spectators bid America ‘Happy Birthday’ in Philadelphia on July Fourth

Philadelphia is called the Cradle of Liberty — and invites everyone to experience its history on Independence Day.

Marchers in Philadelphia’s Fourth of July Parade strut around City Hall on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July with enthusiasm. Thousands flocked to the birthplace of America on July 4, 2023 to learn about Revolutionary War history and to cheer on the diverse organizations that march in the city’s annual parade. Before the big concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Center City was a sea of red, white and blue, from the National Constitution Center to City Hall.

A line of people stretch across the pathway to see the Liberty Bell.
The line to see the Liberty Bell on Independence Mall in Philadelphia on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A Christmas in July-themed float featured Santa Claus at the Fourth of July Parade in Center City Philadelphia
A Christmas in July-themed float featured Santa Claus at the Fourth of July Parade in Center City Philadelphia, July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Cheryl Gunter (right) and Paul Rabe (left) wear Fourth of July decorations as they pose for a photo on Market Street.
    Cheryl Gunter (right) and Paul Rabe (left) came to Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebration from Upper Darby to hand out party favors like bubbles and red, white and blue rubber ducks on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A basket of things has a sign that reads
    American celebratory party favors like bubbles and red, white and blue rubber ducks on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • John Lionarons plays a hammered dulcimer as people look on.
    John Lionarons plays a hammered dulcimer during Fourth of July celebration at the Independence Visitor Center in Philadelphia on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Two people ride in a Fourth of July decorated convertible.
    Classic cars made the crowds cheer at the Fourth of July Parade in Philadelphia on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • People carrying a sign that reads
    Representatives of Philadelphia’s many cultures marched in the Fourth of July Parade, July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A beauty queen stands up and rides in a car in a parade.
    Philadelphia’s Fourth of July Parade showcased the many cultures that thrive in the city on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A recreation of a Revolutionary War Encampment
    The 6th Pennsylvania Regiment built their annual recreation of a Revolutionary War Encampment outside the National Constitution in Philadelphia on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A fleet of city street sweepers rolls through Market Street
    A fleet of city street sweepers rolls through Market Street in Philadelphia after the Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A Revolutionary War actor talks to a crowd.
    A Revolutionary War re-enactor explains the origin of the saying something is “half-cocked” outside the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
People wave U.S. flags on Market Street as the parade goes by.
Market Street in Philadelphia was closed for the Fourth of July Parade, July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Raquel signs into a microphone on a float.
Local artist Raquel performs Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas” at the Fourth of July parade in Philadelphia on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The Impulse Music Group drumline walks with someone dressed as Elmo
The Impulse Music Group drumline brought their tip-collecting Elmo to the Fourth of July parade in Philadelphia on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Someone dressed as Uncle Sam and officers walk by City Hall in the parade.
Spectators waved to Uncle Sam and young officers in Philadelphia at the Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
