Philadelphia’s Independence Hall reopens after being closed for 4 months
The birthplace of democracy got spruced up for America’s 250th celebrations.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Starting Thursday, the site where American democracy was born is once again open to the public. Independence Hall had been closed for 119 days, beginning with the government shutdown on Oct. 1 and then for two more months of planned repair and maintenance.
Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center, said Independence Hall is hands down the most popular attraction in Philly’s historic district.
“It’s number one,” she said. “It is an incredibly in-demand attraction in the park. I think people just want to be in the room where it happened.”
The Visitor Center will be offering Independence Hall decorated cookies to the first 250 people who come to the center in Independence National Historical Park, and inviting them to sign a giant scroll proclaiming Declaration Philly 2026.
An estimated 3 to 5 million people visit Independence National Historic Park every year. That number is expected to rise dramatically this year as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday.
But only a small fraction of those visitors can get inside Independence Hall. The National Park Service restricts the number of people allowed inside depending on the season and park staffing. The timed tour tickets are free, with a $1 handling fee, and available up to a month in advance. At peak season, day-of tickets can be hard to secure.
“It’s challenging to get tickets for it. That’s something that we struggle with at the Visitor Center,” Ott Lovell said. “There’s a limited number of tickets to actually go inside Independence Hall.”
Of course, most people take in Independence Hall by simply looking at it from across Chestnut Street, which is free and accessible 24/7.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.