Benjamin Rush Garden re-opens with a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II

When the British Consul General arrived at 3rd and Walnut streets on a drizzly Friday morning for a ribbon cutting of the newly imagined Benjamin Rush Garden, she felt right at home.

Not only is the garden dominated by a bell donated in 1976 by Queen Elizabeth II, but the sky was gray and wet as English tea.

“I wouldn’t be a British diplomat if I didn’t start by paying tribute to the wonderful British weather that we brought with us today,” Hannah Young joked to the crowd gathered under umbrellas. “Great for the garden. We’ll claim this one. You’re welcome.”

The garden is part of Independence National Historical Park at the site of the home of Dr. Benjamin Rush, the father of American psychiatry and signer of the Declaration of Independence. The old garden was ripped out last winter and redesigned to accommodate the Bicentennial Bell. The original bell tower built for the Queen’s gift was demolished in 2013 to make way for the Museum of the American Revolution. The bell has been in storage ever since.

The bell is now suspended about 15 feet in the air, encircled by plants representing the British and American relationship. Landscape designer Bryan Hanes sought out foliage that would have been traded between the two countries in the 18th and 19th centuries, such as flowering hydrangea shrubs from the New World and hypericum (St. John’s Wort) from the Old World.

“When people came over from the Old World, they came across all these plants in the forests that were new to them and they got excited about it,” Hanes said. “They’d send them back to friends and family, and it started this horticultural tradition.”