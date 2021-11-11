When we think about the federal government’s role in combating climate change, we tend to focus on policies, regulations, and international agreements. Yet, as one of the largest employers and landowners in the nation with a significant carbon footprint of its own, the government can do a great deal to slow the effects of climate change at its own facilities. Unfortunately, the government’s ambitious rhetoric around climate is too often dangerously out of step with its own actions. In fact, we’re seeing a perfect example of that right here in Philadelphia with a National Park Service (NPS) plan for a new fossil fuel project in our city’s historic center. The public deserves to learn more about this proposed project and why it’s needed before NPS and its partners move forward.

The NPS plans to proceed with a fossil fuel expansion project for the Independence National Historical Park that could potentially drive an immediate increase in methane and carbon emissions and commit it to 30 years of fossil fuel energy. There have been no public meetings and no public disclosure about any such plans over the four years the project has been under consideration. Clean Air Council, the nonprofit I run which works to protect everyone’s right to breathe clean air, has requested that NPS release more details about the project. We await that production.