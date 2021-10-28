On November 1, 2016, I moved into the historic Germantown section of the city with a set of well-defined goals. I was going to use my role as the new resident caretaker for the nation’s only Black Writers Museum to unify the 338-year-old Germantown community around historic preservation. The mission was not quite hood tours and Bellini brunch on Sundays at the Germantown White House. Instead, I saw an opportunity to use the community’s history as a tool to bring groups together in the name of economic development without displacement. However, the litter in Germantown could not be ignored and struck me as a contemporary challenge that both detracted from the beauty of the environment and diminished the esteem of its residents. I turned my attention toward cleaning the streets and my plans seemed to go up in smoke. The question of why that happened can’t be answered without first understanding how we got to this point in time when Germantown and other Philadelphia neighborhoods haven’t gotten the investment they need to begin with.

How historic neighborhoods become sites of speculation

The answer is rather long and complex but it has roots in contemporary misinformation and fear.

Professor Henry Louis Taylor, at SUNY Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning, teaches us about what he calls “the racialization of space and the spatialization of race.” I have always seen this notion as an urbanist framework that speaks to the innocence of natural environments before they are given a socioeconomic or cultural identity. Old industrial sections of the city lack adequate investment because the housing stock was built and maintained by the presence of industry in those places. When the economic driver in those areas left, working families either relocated or maintained their homes in communities without industry and, subsequently, without the necessary investment.

American cities developed as a result of diverse groups gathering for cultural exchange. What began as varied Indigenous nations meeting to share wisdom, rations, and ritual, through time and influence, developed into the exchange of goods, services, and energy within the cultural context of factories during the industrial age. Families in contemporary urban enclaves became disconnected from their sacred artistic and agrarian pasts, regardless of their cultural backgrounds or economic realities.

This is why the division of people by socioeconomic and cultural identifiers is so unsustainable: Reducing the complexities of post-industrial urban decline to matters of race truncates the historic relationships we have had with one another within the natural urban environment that predates the Industrial Revolution. When those relationships are forgotten or ignored, misinformation and fear begin to guide perceived value. When we cannot experience safety in our city, it is because there is no incentive for, or investment in, the creation of Native and African American safety in the urban context.

In historic Germantown, knowing the facts of contemporary urbanism was not enough. Since long before the American Revolution, politicians and speculative real estate developers have realized that they could make a living from the warehousing of people inside of settler colonial municipalities and subdivisions at the expense of farmers, artists, and artisans. They utilize their investment of money to pay for the silence of institutions from universities and community development corporations to city agencies and legacy institutions like local historical societies.