My dad is homeless. I don’t think Philly is doing enough to help him

This month, I began my junior year at Franklin Learning Center, one of Philadelphia’s public magnet schools. Even after 11 years at school, there are certain topics that still make me feel a little left out when they come up in the lunchroom or in the hallways. One of those topics is fathers — mine is not in my life. But while I may feel lonely in these moments, I never feel embarrassed because, sadly, I’m not the only one who has an absent parent. I am also not the only student with a parent struggling with an addiction to drugs.

I grew up in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. Over the course of my lifetime, I’ve seen the impact of opioids and poverty deepen in our community. As the years have gone by, I’ve steadily seen more crime and drugs and more people laid out on the streets, homeless. It’s become normal to see people spending the night on the corner of my block. Every day, another person passed out on the step as I leave my house to go to school. By now, I’m used to it. But no matter how many times I see a person living on the streets, I never stop wondering how they got there. The first thought that comes to mind is usually my dad. He’s struggled with drugs and homelessness all of my life.

Most of my friends don’t know about my dad. I just mind my business when I hear kids use other people’s parents as dark-humor punchlines in arguments, like, “That’s why your dad’s on drugs,” or “That’s why your mom’s on drugs.” I say, “That must be horrible.” In truth, it is my reality.

My mom and my aunt occasionally see my dad under the Market-Frankford El in Kensington, in crowds that seem to only grow as time goes on. I’m so glad I haven’t seen him that way, but I know that if he’s there, things are only getting worse for him.