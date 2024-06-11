From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Police Department plans to step up its enforcement efforts in Kensington next week.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel confirmed Monday that 75 members of the class of police cadets graduating from the academy next week will be immediately dispatched to what the commissioner called “the Kensington pocket” to step up enforcement efforts.

“We are going to go down there and start to address what has been manifesting from the issues down there,” Bethel said. “The level of open-air drugs, the violence that occurs there, and all the things that have kept that community pretty much imprisoned for a long time, we are going to give hope back to a community that has lost hope.”

It’s been a month since the city cleared out homeless encampments along Kensington Avenue, an area known for pervasive drug use.

“We still have a lot of work to do, my team does not believe overnight we are going to take care of an issue that has been there for decades,” Bethel said.