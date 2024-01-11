Parker to address public safety in Kensington, announce new deputy police commissioner

Parker charged Philly's new police chief with developing a plan to shut down open-air drug markets when the two were sworn in last week.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 11, 2024
Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker is seen during a debate

Then Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker is seen during a debate with Philadelphia Republican mayoral candidate David Oh at KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will announce a new deputy police commissioner Wednesdays. They will also be discussing the public safety crisis in Kensington.

The mayor’s office says it will be a “history-making appointment.”

Parker has made combating crime a focus of her new administration.

She charged Commissioner Bethel with developing a plan to shut down open-air drug markets, like the notorious ones in Kensington, when the two were sworn in last week.

The announcement is expected at 11 a.m.

