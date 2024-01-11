Parker to address public safety in Kensington, announce new deputy police commissioner
Parker charged Philly's new police chief with developing a plan to shut down open-air drug markets when the two were sworn in last week.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will announce a new deputy police commissioner Wednesdays. They will also be discussing the public safety crisis in Kensington.
The mayor’s office says it will be a “history-making appointment.”
Parker has made combating crime a focus of her new administration.
She charged Commissioner Bethel with developing a plan to shut down open-air drug markets, like the notorious ones in Kensington, when the two were sworn in last week.
The announcement is expected at 11 a.m.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.