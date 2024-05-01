Philly Mayor Parker calls for cooperation following school board dispute

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the city council during the school district’s twice-yearly review, sending both a warning and a call for unity.

Parker said she barely slept since the council rejected Joyce Wilkerson, one of her school board picks. She quickly moved to keep Wilkerson on the board Monday but was concerned that outside forces would seize the incident to drive a wedge between her office and City Council.

“We can agree to disagree and have some fights, but don’t let that be the north star on how we move the city of Philadelphia,” she told council members during a 15-minute address Tuesday morning. “I can’t do it without you, and you can’t do it without me, we’re interdependent on each other.”

Parker also spoke about how she has seen neighborhoods where infighting has caused issues and places where cooperation has allowed for investment that’s helped a neighborhood survive and thrive.

She said she understands how to be part of a group, pointing to her time as a legislator in Harrisburg and on City Council. However, her perspective has changed since taking office.

“I know what it’s like to be part of a team, I’m seeing things through a different lens that I never saw before,” she said.