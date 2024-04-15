From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia is moving forward with a plan Mayor Cherelle Parker says will make the city more business-friendly.

Parker announced her “PHL: Open for Business” effort with a goal to support and foster small business in the city.

“I want a revival in City Hall. I want a revival that brings out and supports the best that our good city has to offer with a more efficient government, one that listens to residents and the businesses,” Parker said as she unveiled the plan Monday morning.

Her plan would streamline the process of working with municipal government. She said supporting businesses helps generate more tax dollars for the city.

“We don’t want you having to work on trying to get access to licenses and permits and get over other administrative hurdles. We want you increasing your bottom line and in improving your business so that you can contribute more to our economic pie,” Parker said. “What does it matter? Because the more people buy and spend, the more revenue we collect.”

She added that more revenue will help the city better tackle the challenges it faces.