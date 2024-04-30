From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson got the votes to rescind the resolution to approve Joyce Wilkerson as a member of Philadelphia’s school board. Still, Mayor Cherelle Parker kept her in the job anyway.

Wilkerson was formerly chief of staff to Mayor John Street and head of the school board, but her stance on charter schools held her Council approval. She had been criticized for her stance, which upset several Council members.

“After discussions with [the] Council leadership team and individual members, it’s very clear that the members do not have the necessary non-votes of Council members for confirmation to the school board,” Johnson said. “The Council leadership team [has] also come to the consensus that despite the flurry of phone calls, emails and other communications with customers about Ms. Wilkinson’s nomination, I do not see the nomination getting the votes of nine members either today or the immediate future.”

But within minutes of the decision, the mayor’s office issued a statement that since no one had been confirmed to replace Wilkerson, she has been asked to continue her service “until someone is appointed to replace her.”