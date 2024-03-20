Parker’s first budget proposal as Philadelphia mayor includes a boost to city education, push for year-round schools

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s first budget as Philadelphia mayor includes $24 million for the city’s school district next year and a host of new initiatives that should benefit public education and workforce development.

“The days of settling for crumbs are over. Our students deserve a full loaf, and they are going to get it,” Parker told City Council members during her budget address last week, when she unveiled the $6.3 billion proposal to the public.

The budget would allocate $140 million for public education over five years, including $129 million for the school district.

Parker said she plans to work with Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., to roll out full-day, year-round schooling, offering educational enrichment as part of a pilot program in 20 schools this fall. She said it would provide educational enrichment by focusing on the city’s fast-growing industries, such as life sciences, biotechnology, and building trades. According to Parker, the Philadelphia Building Trades, led by Ryan Boyer, would be a part of rebuilding the school’s infrastructure.

“Our students deserve to learn in safe healthy facilities for 21st-century learning. We have to modernize some schools and build new ones,” Parker said. “Let’s imagine our building trades giving our students on the job training in restoring and rebuilding schools, and then welcoming them into a union workforce.”

In addition, Parker said the city would collaborate with the Community College of Philadelphia and the school district to create its first “municipal academy,” to train high school students for hard-to-fill city positions. The academy will also be open to anyone, including city workers, seeking to upgrade their job status. To keep young Philadelphians engaged, Parker called for $3.2 million for youth sports programs.

Councilmember Anthony Phillips said the school district will now present its expected funding needs at the body’s upcoming budget hearings, where both the mayor and school district’s funding proposals will be considered and ultimately negotiated.

“There will be funding for year-round schooling, and that is near and dear to me because, as a former director of youth out-of-school-type programs, I can say that they save lives,” Phillips said. “Making sure that young people have really robust programming … will help us with violence prevention.”