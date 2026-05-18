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A team of law enforcement officials will work in coordination with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to monitor activities and ensure everyone has a fair chance to vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

“The DA, detectives, Philadelphia police, federal partners, and law enforcement has a job to uphold people’s civil rights, their individual rights, and obviously an absolutely essential foundational civil individual right is the right to vote,” Krasner said.

Omar Sabir, city commissioners head, joined Krasner Monday to send a message to anyone trying to cause trouble.

“If you think you can mess with Philadelphia elections, if you think you want to ‘F’ around, you are going to find out,” Krasner said.

Krasner reminded people that he has and will again charge people with election interference, if necessary. In November 2020, Philadelphia police arrested two men near the Philadelphia Convention Center — where mail-in ballots were being counted. Both had loaded handguns on them; neither had a permit to carry firearms in Pennsylvania. They were convicted on weapons counts but acquitted of election interference.