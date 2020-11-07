Updated at 4:12 p.m.

Two men arrested over an alleged threat to Philly’s ballot-counting center have been linked to a far-right group that provided security to Virginia state Senator Amanda Chase, a Republican Trump supporter and challenger in next year’s gubernatorial election.

Philadelphia police responded to a tip from the FBI that an armed group was en route to the city in a Hummer. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers spotted the vehicle — sporting Virginia plates and decals promoting the right-wing conspiracy theory known as QAnon — near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where mail ballots are still being tabulated for the November election.

Three individuals were spotted nearby, two of whom were armed with Beretta handguns. Officers detained a 61-year-old man for carrying a weapon without a permit and a 42-year-old man for failure to hold Pa. concealed carry licenses. The men also gave consent to search the Hummer, which contained an AR-15 style rifle with a missing serial number and ammunition.

A woman traveling with the group was not detained.

On Friday afternoon, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced his intent to pursue related firearms and, possibly, election code violations-related charges against the two men.

“At this time we do not have indications that the story is bigger than these two individuals,” he said. “[This] may turn out to be nothing more than two people deciding to come to Philadelphia at a particular time for a somewhat unknown purpose.”

In a press conference, he said more detail would be released by Friday afternoon. He declined to discuss a motive or identify either suspect.

But multiple photos circulating online link that vehicle, which was discovered parked along North 13th Street near the Convention Center, to a group known as “Virginia Armed Patriots.” Law enforcement sources acknowledged one of the men arrested was a member of that group: Antonio Paredes, who also goes by “Antonio LaMotta.”

Paredes is a military veteran and martial arts enthusiast who bills himself as a private security expert. In numerous photos posted online, Paredes and others are pictured with the Hummer impounded in Philadelphia.

On a business directory account for Paredes that lists his phone number, he posted messages directly describing President Trump’s upcoming re-election bid, though no mention is made of Philadelphia or Pennsylvania.

“Election or Not, Trump will win by a landslide,” the blogger wrote. “If you can’t see that, you’re in denial.”

Several social media accounts linked to the man were locked as of Friday. But other users posted images from earlier in the year showing Paredes visible alongside Sen. Chase, some at a series of rallies earlier in the year denouncing current Virginia Gov. Northam’s COVID-19 restrictions. On a business page for Paredes’ private security firm, a blog post describes COVID-19 as a “psyop” and appears to justify killing people responsible for the pandemic.