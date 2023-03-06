Trump supporters convicted of driving guns to Philadelphia spared more jail time

Two supporters of President Donald Trump arrested after driving a Hummer with guns and ammunition to a Philadelphia vote-counting site in November 2020 have been spared additional jail time.

Joshua Macias, 44, and Antonio Lamotta, 63, were each sentenced Wednesday to 11½ to 23 months but placed on immediate parole followed by at least two years of probation, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Prosecutors had sought sentences of at least three years.

The pair were arrested on Nov. 5, 2020, after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about their plans to Philadelphia police. Officers stopped the men, who had driven up from Virginia Beach, about a block from the vehicle. Each man had a handgun on him, while an AR-style rifle and ammunition were found inside the vehicle, which sported an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.