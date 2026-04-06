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The latest effort to allow City Council members to remain in their seats while running for state or federal office is off the table.

Under current rules, city lawmakers cannot keep their seats while they campaign for another office. That’s why six council members, including now-Mayor Cherelle Parker, resigned from office in the lead-up to the 2023 mayoral election.

In February, City Council voted 15-1 to have voters decide via referendum in May’s primary election whether lawmakers should be allowed to keep their seats while running for state or federal office. Running for mayor as a member of Council would still be banned.

But on Monday, the Council’s Committee on Law and Government approved a bill that would remove the question from next month’s ballots.

“I don’t necessarily know if right now is the right time and I don’t know if this is the right version,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who initially pushed for making the change. He said his reason for pulling the question of the ballot is “based on where we are right now and some of the feedback that we’ve gotten and when we look at the importance of the election this year and all the other concerns that we have.”