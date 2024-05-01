One Philly teacher saw $185K in student loan debt forgiven. But hundreds more are still struggling

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Michelle Gibbs has dedicated the last 17 years of her life to educating the youth in the School District of Philadelphia. But little did she know her devotion and sacrifice for her career as a teacher would be made even more difficult by a financial nightmare, “It has to be one of the most mentally unhealthiest positions to be in, to worry about where is your next paycheck going to go and knowing it’s going to go to your student loans,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs is not alone, as college costs have continued to soar over the past two decades having a negative impact on millions of college graduates like her.

According to EducationData.Org data from 1963 to 2020, the cost of tuition has increased by 2.5% per year after adjusting for inflation.

The average cost of attendance for a student at a public 4-year in-state institution averages $104,108 over 4 years with student borrowers paying an average of $2,186 in interest each year. The average student borrower spends roughly 20 years paying off their loans.

The report reveals the cost of fees and interest make the ultimate price of a bachelor’s degree to be as high as $509,434.

For many teachers in Philadelphia, the cost of higher education has made it hard for them to balance repayment of student loan debt while enjoying life.

“I had a car note, I had a mortgage, I had parents, I was doing a lot and I was single,” said Gibbs, who graduated with $80,000 in student loan debt after earning her bachelor’s degree in 2005.

Gibbs said her teacher’s salary wasn’t enough to make the monthly payments and found herself constantly struggling over the years.

When Gibbs re-enrolled in two graduate programs to earn her master’s degrees she hoped to help raise her salary and temporarily pause her repayments, but she unknowingly caused damage she didn’t expect.

“When I say it out of my mouth, I hear how crazy it sounds, but I was desperate; the only thing I could think to do was to get them to hold off on charging me payments by going back to school,” Gibbs said.

By 2023, after returning to school to pursue her graduate degrees, Gibbs owed $185,000 in student loan debt.

Gibbs joins a long list of educators across the city who have found themselves trying to balance their passion for teaching and the financial woes that come from low salaries and high student loan demands.

“A lot of people enter these student loans without any kind of knowledge about how they work. Nobody really prepares you for what that means, all you know is that you’re getting money,” said Gibbs.

And the data shows that Black teachers are being impacted by student loan debt the most.

Earlier this school year, Elevate 215, a nonprofit organization that serves as the organizational convener of the Philadelphia Citywide Talent Coalition, surveyed 734 public school teachers from both the district and charter schools to find out how to help create a more diverse and effective teaching workforce.

“When we talk about advocating for ways to make Philadelphia more attractive for teachers, let’s get some feedback on what attracts them to the city,” said David Saenz, Director of Communications for Elevate 215.

The survey revealed that 89% of all teachers had or currently have student loan debt.

Of that 89%, the survey also revealed that more than a quarter of all respondents (28%) currently had more than $50,000 in student loan debt.