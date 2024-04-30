Some good news for students who may need a last-minute scholarship to help with costs associated with attending school this fall. Citizens Bank and the United Negro College Fund have teamed up to offer $50,000 in financial assistance through their first-ever “Citizens Helping Citizens” scholarship.

Ten high school students will be rewarded $5,000 each to attend a two- or four-year accredited college, university or trade school next school year.

The UNCF is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to students who attend historically Black colleges and universities and have provided scholarships to students for more than seven decades.

The average cost to attend a four-year college could range anywhere between $27–36,000 a year, according to a report by the Education Data Initiative.

With the cost of higher education on the rise, many students are left unable to cover the full cost of tuition and have opted to forego school.