Philadelphia Eagles release 2024 schedule
The Birds will open the season in Brazil when they play the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Sept. 6 in São Paulo.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Football is almost back, Philadelphia Eagles fans!
The NFL just released its 2024 schedule. As we already know, the Birds will kick off the season against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Sept. 6 in São Paulo, Brazil. This will be the NFL’s first Friday game on opening weekend in more than 50 years.
Check out the full schedule below.
Preseason
- Friday, Aug. 9 at Baltimore Ravens at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 15 at New England Patriots at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m.
Regular season
- Week 1: Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers (in Brazil) at 8:15 p.m.
- Week 2: Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 p.m.
- Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 at New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m.
- Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m.
- Week 5: BYE
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m.
- Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at New York Giants at 1:00 p.m.
- Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 p.m.
- Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 at Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m.
- Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m.
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 at Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m.
- Week 17: Sunday Dec. 29 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.
- Week 18: TBD vs. New York Giants, time TBD
Biggest offseason addition
With the addition of running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles have assembled arguably the best skill position group in team history.
He joins a loaded offense that also features Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.
There is certainly risk in handing Barkley a three-year, $37.75 million contract — he’s entering his seventh NFL season and has dealt with his share of injuries — but Philadelphia believes there is still untapped potential.
“He exhibited a very special skill set, both in the running and the passing game, that we think certainly can be maximized by being on a team with better skill positions, quarterback, offensive line,” team CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.
What’s left to do on the roster?
Sort out the starting secondary. The Eagles selected defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds of April’s draft. Both have a chance to start right away (Mitchell is an outside corner, while DeJean is multifunctional and could fill the need at nickel) but will need to attack the learning curve this summer.
It’s an interesting mix at cornerback with a couple of older vets in Darius Slay (33) and James Bradberry (31 in August) paired with a lot of youth.
On offense, the Eagles need to fill the vacancy at right guard created when Cam Jurgens moved to center to replace All-Pro Jason Kelce, who retired this offseason. Second-year player Tyler Steen appears to be the front-runner heading into camp.
Assess the Eagles’ QB situation
Hurts took a step back last season after a near-MVP campaign in 2022.
The trio of Nick Sirianni, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and Hurts struggled to sync up for much of the season — a disconnect that came to light during the team’s 1-6 slide to end the campaign.
Johnson was replaced by Kellen Moore in an effort to revitalize the offense.
Hurts will have to learn the revamped scheme and overcome the loss of Kelce, who was instrumental in setting protections and problem-solving. But Hurts is surrounded by a ton of talent and has shown that he can play at a high level.
Netflix will carry NFL games on Christmas Day for 3 years, including 2 this season
Netflix and the NFL announced a three-year deal Wednesday to stream games on Christmas Day.
The streaming giant will carry two games this year and at least one game in 2025 and 2026. Netflix announced during a presentation to advertisers that it will have defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City at Pittsburgh followed by Baltimore at Houston.
“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”
Saturdays just got more interesting.
