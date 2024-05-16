Philadelphia Eagles release 2024 schedule

Biggest offseason addition

With the addition of running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles have assembled arguably the best skill position group in team history.

He joins a loaded offense that also features Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

There is certainly risk in handing Barkley a three-year, $37.75 million contract — he’s entering his seventh NFL season and has dealt with his share of injuries — but Philadelphia believes there is still untapped potential.

“He exhibited a very special skill set, both in the running and the passing game, that we think certainly can be maximized by being on a team with better skill positions, quarterback, offensive line,” team CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.

What’s left to do on the roster?

Sort out the starting secondary. The Eagles selected defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds of April’s draft. Both have a chance to start right away (Mitchell is an outside corner, while DeJean is multifunctional and could fill the need at nickel) but will need to attack the learning curve this summer.

It’s an interesting mix at cornerback with a couple of older vets in Darius Slay (33) and James Bradberry (31 in August) paired with a lot of youth.

On offense, the Eagles need to fill the vacancy at right guard created when Cam Jurgens moved to center to replace All-Pro Jason Kelce, who retired this offseason. Second-year player Tyler Steen appears to be the front-runner heading into camp.

Assess the Eagles’ QB situation

Hurts took a step back last season after a near-MVP campaign in 2022.

The trio of Nick Sirianni, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and Hurts struggled to sync up for much of the season — a disconnect that came to light during the team’s 1-6 slide to end the campaign.

Johnson was replaced by Kellen Moore in an effort to revitalize the offense.

Hurts will have to learn the revamped scheme and overcome the loss of Kelce, who was instrumental in setting protections and problem-solving. But Hurts is surrounded by a ton of talent and has shown that he can play at a high level.