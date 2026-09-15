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As ChristianaCare plans to build two new campuses in Kent and Sussex counties, the proposed projects are facing opposition from existing hospital systems.

Bayhealth, TidalHealth and Beebe Healthcare have all submitted letters to the Delaware Health Resources Board, the regulatory body that approves hospital construction. All three groups questioned whether the campuses comply with Delaware law. The letters ask regulators to either reconsider ChristianaCare’s submitted applications for the Camden and Georgetown campuses or to deny them outright.

ChristianaCare offers services in both counties, but does not operate hospitals downstate. Historically, its hospital service region has been designated to New Castle County. However, ChristianaCare representatives said in 2025 it would invest $865 million to increase their presence throughout Delaware over three years.

The three opposing hospital systems provide services throughout Sussex County, with Bayhealth also working in Kent County, meaning the ChristianaCare campuses would encroach on their service region.

In a written statement to WHYY News, a ChristianaCare spokesperson said that the hospital system was aware of the comments submitted to regulators, and that they will continue to “work collaboratively and transparently” with the board.

“We remain confident that the proposed campuses will expand access to care, provide additional options for patients and help meet the growing health care needs of residents in Kent and Sussex counties,” the statement read.

The proposed hospitals

In February, ChristianaCare announced plans to build its Georgetown campus. It would house a health center offering primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and other services. Additionally, the campus would have a “neighborhood hospital” or “microhospital” with eight emergency and eight inpatient beds.

According to officials, the campus would be designed to increase care for Sussex County residents, whose population has grown significantly amid gaps in health services.

“This new campus will help close gaps in access by bringing high-quality, equitable and more convenient care directly into the community that needs it most,” ChristianaCare President and CEO Janice E. Nevin said in a February statement. “Our goal is simple: ensure that every Delawarean can access the care they need, in the right place at the right time.”

By 2030, Sussex and Kent counties could see their population grow by 8%, with a large portion of that growth being aged 65 or older.

ChristianaCare officials said in April that they also had plans to build a similar health center and neighborhood hospital in Camden in Kent County to boost access to health care in the region.

“The proposed Georgetown and Camden campuses are part of ChristianaCare’s long-term commitment to expanding access to primary, specialty, behavioral health, diagnostic, emergency and inpatient services in growing communities across Delaware,” the ChristianaCare statement read.

The Camden campus is estimated to cost about $58 million, while the Georgetown campus project is estimated at more than $65 million. Both proposed campuses, if approved, are expected to open in late 2028.

Both projects have submitted applications for a Certificate of Public Review to the Delaware Health Resources Board. The Certificate of Public Review process determines whether the hospital is approved based on whether it has a negative impact on health care or threatens other health care facilities’ services.

Projects that cost more than $5.8 million are required to receive a Certificate of Public Review.