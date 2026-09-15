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Data center growth will likely increase the risk of electricity outages in the Philadelphia region in the next four years, according to a report released by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Monday.

The report, prepared by Synapse Energy Economics, found that by 2030, electricity supply could fail to meet demand on the regional grid on average six times every 10 years. In a worst-case scenario of high electricity demand and low supply, the regional grid could experience blackouts 13 days per year.

“If we keep hooking up data centers, but we don’t get back in the business of building new supply, we could … be having some sort of blackout once a month on average, which is obviously completely unsustainable and would do serious harm to our lives,” said Abe Silverman, an energy consultant and research scholar at Johns Hopkins University.

In a written statement, Public Utility Commission Chairman Steve DeFrank said PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator, must take “urgent action” to make sure electricity supply keeps up with demand.

“Data center development brings significant opportunities, but that growth cannot come at the expense of the families and businesses that already depend on reliable and affordable electric service,” DeFrank said. “This analysis sends a clear warning: Electricity demand and supply are moving out of balance, and the status quo is not sustainable.”

Data centers and the electrification of cars and equipment once powered by fossil fuels have been driving up electricity demand in the PJM region, which covers part or all of 13 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Washington, D.C., while electricity supply has been slow to grow.

In two recent capacity auctions, PJM has failed to obtain enough commitments from power generators to meet its own reliability standard.