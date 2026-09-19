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Young people consistently cite affordability and health care among the issues that shape their political views and voting decisions. But where do health care and civic engagement overlap in their day to day lives?

That’s the question Vot-ER is trying to bring into hospitals and doctors offices around the nation, where health care professionals are increasingly becoming messengers for civic engagement.

The nonpartisan organization founded by Dr. Alister Martin, New York City’s health commissioner, to integrate civic engagement into health care equips medical professionals with voter registration assistance and election reminders to pass onto patients. This includes specialized badges that allow eligible patients to register to vote, request a mail ballot or learn about upcoming elections on the platform.

On Tuesday, the organization set up a table in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood to encourage residents to register to vote and learn more about Vot-ER.

The link between health care and policy can be easy to miss

For Jeff Mathwig, the connection between health and civic participation was made clear on the campaign trail. When working on Al Franken’s campaign for the U.S. Senate, he met a voter who was unable to leave her house due to severe back pain. After speaking with her for an hour about health policies, he was able to see the “intersection between health care and civic engagement.”

Today, Mathwig is the civic health fellow at Vot-ER where he wants young people to understand that legislation will impact them, especially their health care experiences.

“There’s always a group of people that are really engaged, and those are the people that you typically see in the news. But a lot of times young people, they’re just not as engaged,” he said. “So how do you get them more involved? You [have] to make them understand how this is going to impact them in the future.”

Adam Bilodeau, a public health nurse at the National Nurse Led Care Consortium, said that health care is heavily impacted by “who is making certain policies and who’s regulating those policies. And I think folks are a little bit removed from that.”

The Affordable Care Act allows young people to remain on their parents’ health insurance coverage until they turn 26 and Bilodeau notes that this may be part of the reason some young people are not thinking about health care when they vote.

However, Anthony Rumbos-Perez, a 22-year-old who works as a public benefits paralegal at AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania, said “not every child has the privilege of having parents who are employed and have good health insurance coverage.”

For Rumbos-Perez, navigating the health care system has made the connection between policy and everyday life difficult to ignore.

“The system is built to not be easily understandable. It’s all incredibly difficult to navigate if you’re already dealing with the stress of being low income and the fear of losing health insurance,” he said.