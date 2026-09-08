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Construction to remove the Spring Garden Dam in the Neshaminy Creek to restore river flow and allow fish to migrate will begin Tuesday.

The dam at Tyler State Park in Bucks County, which is roughly 225 feet wide and 9 feet tall, is the second-largest to be removed in the state.

The $1.3 million project is one among more than 430 dams Pennsylvania has removed since 1912, making it the leading state in the U.S. for dam removals, according to state officials.

The goal of the project is to help fish move freely to reproduce, find food, escape predators and locate cooler waters during the summer months.

The project is a collaboration between the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Anytime you have a dam, which is a human-made structure that impounds water, you are disrupting the way that rivers and creeks work under more natural conditions,” said Dave Dippold, a fish passage biologist for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “Dams serve as barriers. They create a vertical offset that fish can’t navigate up, and they also slow water down that should be moving.”

Historically, the Neshaminy Creek and other tributaries of the Delaware River were full of migratory fish like river herring and American shad. Known as “America’s founding fish,” American shad were so abundant before the 1900s that it was said people could “walk across their backs.” However, populations have declined significantly because of issues like dam impediments.

The dams are also impacting more common resident fish species like smallmouth bass, which need to travel to reach seasonal feeding zones and spawning areas. Dams can also impact water quality and deplete oxygen levels that fish rely on.

“Unlike humans who, when a road is closed, we have the luxury of taking a detour, fish live in a linear network,” Dippold said. “Anytime there’s a barrier in their world, they can’t get around it. They don’t have an ‘alternative route.’”