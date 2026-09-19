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A new five-part documentary series spotlights political tensions in Central Bucks School District during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, delving into the impact of the conflict on community members’ lives and personal relationships.

Producer and director Robert May said that the project grew out of a desire to explore political division in the United States, and the difficulties many people across the country face in talking across and about their differences.

May said they had initially considered telling the story across the country, but producer and director Barry Levinson suggested taking inspiration from “Our Town,” the play and film centered on a single community.

“We decided we should search for one town, and try to do the story there,” May said.

That led them to Philadelphia’s suburbs, where they focused on battles over school board policies related to COVID-19, book bans, LGBTQ Pride flags and more in one of the most politically divided counties in the country.

All of the main subjects of the documentary support the project, May said, and are “working to try to bridge the gap among themselves.”

Over the course of the project, the filmmakers saw firsthand the power of allowing people to speak without interrupting them or immediately debating them, May said. The team spent hundreds of hours in the county, with the people they followed in the film.

That time and dedication allowed them to connect with people on both sides of the conflict “as human beings.”

“If people can see that that can work, you can listen to someone, you can have an opposing point of view, it’s not like you’re going to change your political position, [but] perhaps you can have a respectful conversation back,” he said. “That’s really what we hope for the community and for others who watch it around the country.”

“We’re all very angry, all of us,” he added. “It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, we’re all very angry. And when we stop listening to one another, when we stop having conversations with one another, that anger is just going to get worse and worse.”